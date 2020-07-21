FCC approves dialing ‘988’ to connect to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Will children spread COVID-19 when they go back to school? If a student becomes infected, will the virus jump to classmates? Will the virus find its way to the child's teacher or be passed along to parents? These are questions some Utah teachers are asking.

"Those germs are going to be there. Elementary school kids cough in your face, and they say they're sorry. They don't mean to, you know, they can't help it. They touch each other. That's what they do. That's their age. And so I'm highly concerned that there's no way to properly make sure that they're safe in my classroom," said a Utah teacher, who agreed to speak to ABC4 News if we concealed their identity.