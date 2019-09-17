E. coli detected: General Mills recalls five-pound bags of flour

SILVER SPRING, MD (ABC4 News) – General Mills announced a recall Monday of five-pound bags of Meadow Gold Unbleached flour with a use-by date of September 6, 2020.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated in a press release the recall is voluntary and was caused by the potential presence of E. coli 026 discovered during sampling.

The recall only affects this one date code of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour.

All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.

In the press release, consumers are being asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by the recall.

Customers who have had to discard products covered in the recall may contact General Mills consumer relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit http://www.generalmills.com/flour.

The FDA and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) continue to warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. E. coli 026 is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: