E. coli detected: General Mills recalls five-pound bags of flour

Health
Posted: / Updated:
Picture of Flour package

Courtesy:MGN

SILVER SPRING, MD (ABC4 News) – General Mills announced a recall Monday of five-pound bags of Meadow Gold Unbleached flour with a use-by date of September 6, 2020.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated in a press release the recall is voluntary and was caused by the potential presence of E. coli 026 discovered during sampling.

The recall only affects this one date code of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour.

All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected.

In the press release, consumers are being asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by the recall.

Customers who have had to discard products covered in the recall may contact General Mills consumer relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit http://www.generalmills.com/flour.

The FDA and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) continue to warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. E. coli 026 is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How much do you know about the U.S. Constitution?"

Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distraction causes pedestrian pedestrian deaths and injuries"

Utah's top teen volunteers making Utah strong

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's top teen volunteers making Utah strong"

Girl with rare skin disease receives opportunity to write book, seeking public's help publishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl with rare skin disease receives opportunity to write book, seeking public's help publishing"

Popeyes introduces bring your own bun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeyes introduces bring your own bun"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories