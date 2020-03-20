Dagget County declares local emergency amid coronavirus concerns

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Daggett County has declared a local state of emergency as officials say they are taking steps to protect against and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

County officials added in a press release that their goal is to provide essential services online or over the phone to ensure the safety of our employees and citizens.

So far the county has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. County officials say they are in constant contact with the TriCounty Health Department for the most updated information and are following the situation closely.

The following changes are being announced as part of the county’s efforts to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19:

● All meetings of the Daggett County Commission will take place electronically until further notice. Information about how to watch and/or participate in those meetings will be provided with the agenda for the meeting.

● Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, all offices in the Daggett County Administration Building and Courthouse, including the state Division of Motor Vehicles and 8th District Court, will be accessible to the public under modified procedures.

The procedures are as follows:

● The administration building will remain unlocked during regular business hours.

● Those who need to conduct business in-person must call the office you have business in advance and schedule an appointment. Let officials know if you will need any accommodations or assistance to enter the building.

● When you arrive for your scheduled appointment, officials as that you stop at the table in the foyer of the building.

● The office with which you have an appointment will send an employee out to help you.

● Once your business is concluded, immediately exit the building for your safety and the safety of county employees.

Officials say the procedures are being implemented to help the county comply with the social distancing guidelines recommended by the president, the governor, and public health officials at the federal, state and local levels.

County employees say they will be available to assist citizens over the phone. Citizens can also make payments online.

Officials are encouraging county residents to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 through simple prevention steps, including washing their hands thoroughly with soap and water, routinely disinfecting shared surfaces, and covering their cough.

