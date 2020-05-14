COVID-19 is not slowing down these Arthritis Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Coronavirus pandemic has forced many organizations to cancel, postpone or change plans for fundraising events that are essential to their operating budgets. The Arthritis Foundation is one of those organizations which is switching gears for its annual May fundraiser, Walk To Cure Arthritis, turning it into a virtual event. The Utah branch is joining the national organization on Saturday, May 16, 2020 for a day of digital fundraising and is inviting Utahns to participate for the cause.

Eight-year-old Utahn, Nolan Swenson, is living with Arthritis. He was diagnosed when he was three-years-old. Nolan and his mom, Sarah, are encouraging people to support the Virtual Walk to Cure Arthritis in a couple of ways, one is by joining the virtual event on Saturday by going to the national Arthritis Foundation Facebook page to participate in the virtual walk. Sarah Swenson also says you can support the Arthritis Foundation through what they call the “54 Program” which means you can donate $54 to the organization, tell 54 people about the Arthritis Foundation, and/or move 54 (do something active for 54 minutes or 54 times) in honor of the 54 million Americans with arthritis.

To support the Utah branch of the Arthritis Foundation directly or to participate in the Virtual Walk to Cure Arthritis locally, visit Walk To Cure Arthritis online. Or you can join and support Nolan’s Team.

May is also Arthritis Awareness Month. The Arthritis Foundation is focused on supporting people living with Arthritis and their caregivers during this especially challenging time due to concerns regarding The Coronavirus. The foundation wants to make sure people get the care they need so they have established a Care & Connect website as a helpful resource.