(Stacker) — Heart disease has been the #1 cause of death in the United States since 1950.

Coronary heart disease, referring to damaged major blood vessels within the heart, is commonly caused by plaque buildup that narrows arteries and restricts blood flow. Lifestyle and genetics are major factors determining the likelihood of coronary heart disease; treatments range from lifestyle changes to surgery. American men in the last decade were twice as likely to die from heart disease than women, according to CDC data.

Stacker investigated the counties with the highest heart disease rates in Utah using data from the CDC.

25. Tooele

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 4.8%#

24. Summit

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 5.0%

23. Morgan

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 5.1%

22. Wasatch

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 5.1%

21. Weber

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 5.3%

20. Juab

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 5.9%

19. Box Elder

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.0%

18. Iron

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.1%

17. Beaver

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.2%

16. Sanpete

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.4%

15. Duchesne

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.5%

14. Uintah

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.7%

13. Grand

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.0%

12. Washington

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.2%

11. Emery

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.3%

10. Sevier

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.3%

9. Carbon

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.4%

8. Rich

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.5%

7. Millard

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.6%

6. Kane

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.0%

5. Daggett

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.1%

4. Wayne

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.1%

3. Garfield

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.3%

2. San Juan

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.3%#

1. Piute

Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 11.0%

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1