(Stacker) — Heart disease has been the #1 cause of death in the United States since 1950.
Coronary heart disease, referring to damaged major blood vessels within the heart, is commonly caused by plaque buildup that narrows arteries and restricts blood flow. Lifestyle and genetics are major factors determining the likelihood of coronary heart disease; treatments range from lifestyle changes to surgery. American men in the last decade were twice as likely to die from heart disease than women, according to CDC data.
Stacker investigated the counties with the highest heart disease rates in Utah using data from the CDC.
25. Tooele
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 4.8%#
24. Summit
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 5.0%
23. Morgan
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 5.1%
22. Wasatch
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 5.1%
21. Weber
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 5.3%
20. Juab
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 5.9%
19. Box Elder
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.0%
18. Iron
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.1%
17. Beaver
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.2%
16. Sanpete
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.4%
15. Duchesne
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.5%
14. Uintah
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 6.7%
13. Grand
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.0%
12. Washington
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.2%
11. Emery
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.3%
10. Sevier
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.3%
9. Carbon
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.4%
8. Rich
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.5%
7. Millard
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 7.6%
6. Kane
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.0%
5. Daggett
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.1%
4. Wayne
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.1%
3. Garfield
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.3%
2. San Juan
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 8.3%#
1. Piute
Prevalence of coronary heart disease: 11.0%
This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1