You could get paid to watch your favorite Disney Film

(NEWS10) — The company Reviews.org is looking for 10 people willing to sit through their favorite Disney film one more time in exchange for $200 and a year-long subscription to Disney+.
It’s called their Disney+ Dream Job application. They previously launched a similar job application in October, asking people to binge watch Disney movies for 30 days.
They have re-launched this campaign to relieve some financial strain to 10 families who may be facing hardships due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Here are the qualifications:
- Must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident
If interested, applicants can send an email with the subject line “Dream Job”, your name and favorite Disney film to giveaways@reviews.org.
For more information: CLICK HERE.
