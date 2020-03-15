Wynn Resorts CEO: All full-time employees will receive pay amid rolling closures

Video Courtesy: Wynn Resorts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As 8 News Now has been reporting, many announcements of closures and layoffs at Las Vegas Strip properties. We have been in contact with many of these resorts and sharing statements regarding announcements.
Today, Wynn Resorts CEO Matthew Maddox, released a video statement for the company’s employees in Las Vegas regarding the state of the industry right now and job security.
