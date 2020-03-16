Which Utah school districts will feed students during school closures?

UTAH (ABC4 News) — Despite the recent state-wide closure of all Utah public schools for two weeks, some districts are making sure that food-insecure students won’t go hungry by continuing to provide breakfast and lunch.

ABC4 compiled a list of schools districts by county that will continue to provide meals to students. The list will be updated as more information is received.

Beaver:

Box Elder:

Cache:

Carbon:

Daggett:

Davis:

Duchesne:

Emery:

Garfield:

Grand:

Iron:

Juab:

Kane:

Millard:

Morgan:

Piute:

Rich:

Salt Lake County:

Canyons School District: Lunch will be served grab-n-go style at Midvale Middle until 12:30 p.m.

Granite School District: The district will provide breakfasts and lunches to students from March 16, 2020 through March 27, 2020 through the Emergency Food Service sponsored by the Summer Feeding program, which is available to all children ages one through 18 during a National Emergency. Meals will not be provided from March 19 through March 23. The State Board of Education will re-evaluate emergency feeding of students following March 27, 2020 based on whether or not schools will continue to be closed. Each site will offer ‘grab and go’ meals available through drive up or walk-in, especially in the case of inclement weather. Students can pick up meals at the following locations and times:

Lunch Meals: 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. at all school locations, except for Hunter High School due to its recent closure.

Breakfast Meals: 8:00 a.m. through 9:00 a.m. for participating locations.

Granger High School: The Granite School District’s food program will be providing breakfast and lunch Grab & Go bags during the dismissal, but students will not be able to eat the meal in the school. This service is available during the school’s regular breakfast hours (Monday: 7:15 to 8:15 a.m., Tuesday and Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.) and lunch hours (Monday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)

Hunter Junior High: Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Anyone ages 19 and under are welcome to come to the school and pick up a bagged and/or lunch.

Jordan School District: The district will provide breakfast and lunch to students starting Wednesday, March 18. Meals are available through pick-up only, and students must return home after receiving their meal. Breakfast is available at schools which currently serve breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Schools will provide grab and go lunches from 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m.

San Juab:

Sanpete:

Sevier:

Summit:

Tooele:

Uintah:

Utah: Wasatch:

Washington:

Wayne:

Weber:

What others are clicking on: