How are Utah schools and universities responding to coronavirus?

Utah (ABC4 News) – In light of the NBA announcing that Utah Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for coronavirus, local universities and schools are announcing closures and options for digital learning.

ABC4 News has compiled a list of closures, schedule adjustments, and precautions by school district that will be updated as announcements are made.

Counties:

Beaver County:

Beaver County School District: 3/13-3/17 School buildings will be closed from Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17. The district is asking students to limit contact with school buildings during Spring Break. High school proms will be rescheduled for next month. Visit the district’s website for schedule updates.

Box Elder County:

Box Elder School District- The district will not cancel school. School gatherings and out-of-state travel will be postponed. Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, all Utah high school-sponsored activities will be postponed until further notice. See the district website for more information.

Cache County:

Utah State University will move academic course online Wednesday, March 13. Classes on Friday March 13 though Tuesday March 17 will be canceled to allow faculty members time to prepare.

Carbon County:

Dagget County:

Davis County:

Duschene County:

Emery County:

Visit Emery County School’s website for information on coronavirus.

Garfield County:

Grand County:

Grand County School District- Beginning immediately, all spring activities including sports, debate, large school events, etc. will be cancelled. It will be re-assessed in two weeks whether or not these events can safely continue. Visit Grand County School District’s website for more information.

Iron County:

Iron County- The school district is working to keep students, drivers, & attendants healthy on transportation. The county will be All buses will be sanitized daily with EPA registered disinfectant. Children should wash their hands before/after riding the bus & cover coughs to help keep buses clean.

Southern Utah University removing from face-to face courses. Online classes will start March 23. SUU will continue it’s spring athletic seasons until further word from Big Sky Conference. In compliance with direction from the state of Utah and Southern Utah University, the number of spectators that will be allowed to attend is limited.



Juab County:

Visit Juab School District’s website for information regarding coronavirus.

Kane County:

Visit Kane County’s website for information regarding coronavirus.

Millard County:

Visit Millard School District’s website for information regarding coronavirus.

Morgan County:

Piute County:

Rich County:

Salt Lake County:

SLC School District schools will remain open Friday and next week as scheduled. Spring Break is scheduled for March 23-27.

Westminster- Classes will be postponed. School officials say classes will begin remotely on March 23rd

Murray School District- All 10 schools within the district will close tomorrow, March 13, until further notice. The district became aware of a potential direct contact exposure to COVID-19 within the district. The direct contact has not exhibited signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19. Extracurricular activities will also be canceled until further notice. Parents may pick up their children early on Thursday, but buses will follow normal schedule.

The University of Utah has canceled classes March 16 and 17. Beginning March 18 classes will move to online for the rest of the Spring semester. Any school events larger than 100 people will be restricted.

Starting Monday 23 all Salt Lake Community College campuses will go to virtual learning.

Granger High School is implementing a travel ban for out-of-state students for all school sponsored activities for the next 30 days.

Rowland Hall will close campus to students and visitors effective Monday, March 16 and will remain closed until the end of Spring Break, April, 12.

Canyons School District- Schools in the district will remain open. The district will promptly notify employees and families in the event of closures. Canyons School District will make further announcements later on Thursday concerning restrictions on employee and student travel, school activities, large gatherings, and attendance policies.

Granite School District- All out-of-state student travel is canceled over the next 30 days. Mass gatherings, including school-wide activities, are currently canceled with a possibility of being postponed. Schools will remain open unless the health department says it is unsafe to continue holding classes. In that case, the district has plans for digital learning. They will be flexible with school absences during this time for parents who would prefer to keep their child out of school.

Jordan School District- AS of March 12, there are no plans to close schools within the district. All out-of-state student travel is canceled now through April 15. All school assemblies are canceled now through March 29. All after-school performances, proms, dances, and concerts are postponed now through March 29. All field trips are postponed now through March 29.

LDS Business College-

All face-to-face campus classes will be canceled March 16-17. These classes will resume on March 18 via remote instruction. Commencement exercises scheduled for April 10, 2020, in the Tabernacle on Temple Square will be canceled. A modified graduation ceremony will be broadcast, with details to be provided at a later date. Weekly devotionals will not be held in the Assembly Hall on Temple Square; however, a devotional message will be broadcast at the normal devotional hour, 11:15 a.m. each Tuesday.

Intermountain Christian School has made the decision to suspend all activities and on-campus classes as of 5:30 pm today at least through the end of Spring Break March 29. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, we will commence distance learning driven by online instruction

San Juan County:

Sanpete County:

Snow College will hold regular classes through March 20 while preparations continue. Classes will be canceled March 30-31. Effective April 1 all classes will go online through the end of the semester.

Sevier County:

Summit County:

Park City School District- All schools in the district will remain open. On March 13, school officials will send parents information on continued learning in the event of school closures. Visit the district’s website for more information.

Tooele County:

Tooele Schools have canceled all events & practices until March 27. This includes games, practices, plays, etc. This also includes all CTE CTSO competitions (TSA, HOSA, SkillsUSA, FFA, and FCCLA).

Uintah County:

Utah County:

Brigham Young University- The university tweeted that effective immediately, all athletic events on campus are closed to the public. Only participants, coaches, and essential staff will be permitted to attend.

Liahona Preparatory Academy- The school will offer LIVE Distance Education courses for the last quarter of 2019-2020 school year (now through May 2020) for only $75 per .25 credit).

Effective Monday, March 23, Utah Valley University will begin offering most of its current face-to-face courses in an online format for the duration of spring semester, including final exams. Faculty are asked to begin that transition immediately.

Alpine School District will operate on an adjusted schedule March 16-17. Visit the schools website for specifics.

Brigham Young University cancels classes on March 13, 16 & 17. All courses at BYU & its Salt Lake Center, will resume March 18 through remote instruction. In an effort to limit large gatherings, over the next few days the university will allow up to 100 students in the testing area at a time. Students should arrive early to exams

Wasatch County:

Visit Wasatch County School District’s website for information concerning coronavirus.

Washington County:

Dixie State University- Though the university will remain open and optional, classes held on campus will be held remotely starting Monday, March 23rd.

Wayne County:

Weber County:

Weber State University will move to online education effective March 18 throughout the end of the semester. All courses suspended March 13-17. University events canceled until March 30.

Other schools that might concern Utahns:

BYU-Idaho has adopted temporary guidelines effective March 16. Courses will continue but faculty are encouraged to be flexible and consider remote alternatives.

Western Governors University has moved all operations to remote status effective March 12. Employees who normally work in office in Salt Lake, Phoenix, and Austin are expected to work remotely through March 31.

