What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Coronavirus in Utah: Differing symptoms between cold, flu and coronavirus

Utah (ABC4 News) – In light of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, Utahns are taking action in preparation for future outbreaks.

Utah currently has several confirmed cases and Governor Herbert has declared a Utah wide state of emergency in efforts to stop spreading.

COVID-19 is a novel virus meaning the virus has never been seen before. Because it’s new it’s easy to get confused on what symptoms to associate with different viruses.

Cold and flu season are still in our midst but with instant community awareness of COVID-19 ABC4 thought we would break down the symptoms associated with the differing illnesses.

Side Note: The following information is from the Centers for Disease Control, if you have any of the following symptoms please contact your health care provider for more information.

The following are symptoms are commonly associated with a cold:

Sneezing

Stuffy nose

Runny nose

Sore throat

Coughing

Mucus dripping down your throat (post-nasal drip)

Watery eyes

Fever (although most people with colds do not have fever)

**Symptoms of a cold usually peak within 2 to 3 days

The following are symptoms are commonly associated with the flu:

fever* or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

COVID-19 and the flu produce similar symptoms which makes it hard to distinguish between.

The following are symptoms are commonly associated with the coronavirus:

Keep in mind the following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath *Difficulty breathing *Persistent pain or pressure in the chest *Bluish lips or face If you experience any of the above shortness of breath symptoms it is strongly recommended you see your healthcare provider



Medical officials say the virus is spread person-to-person (within about 6-feet) and is believed to be more contagious than the flu.

The following is recommended to help prevent spreading:

Clean your hands Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid close contact Avoid close contact with people who are sick Put distance between yourself and others

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Take steps to protect others Stay home if you’re sick Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing Wear a facemask IF you’re sick If you’re not sick you, do not need to wear a facemask unless you are taking care of someone who us ill

Clean and disinfect Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces Tables Doorknobs Light switches Counters Desks Phones And others commonly used surfaces and items



Related: Here’s how to wash your hands properly

What others are clicking on: