What are some other surfaces to keep clean amid concerns of coronavirus?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – We’ve discussed the need to thoroughly wash your hands and make sure surfaces around your home and office are clean amid the concerns of further spreading coronavirus in Utah.

But there are other surfaces that can contract germs that we should keep clean and disinfected.

The Center for Disease Control says the public should practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces such as (tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, and sinks) with household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface, following label instructions.

It’s also best to know the difference between cleaning and disinfecting.

A look at the wipes we used to clean our surfurces

Cleaning: The removal of germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces. Cleaning does not kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.

Disinfecting: The use of chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. This process does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection.

ABC4.com looked at just how clean are our steering wheels, cell phones, and debit cards are. All of these items are vulnerable to germs.

Steering Wheels…according to a study by CarRentals.com The average steering wheel, was found to have 629 CFU (colony-forming units) per centimeter and was far dirtier than most other frequent touched spaces, such as:

Cell phone screens

Public toilet seat

Public elevator buttons

Some of the bacteria-infested areas in the average vehicle are cup holders, inside door handles, seat belts, and gear shifters.





before and after cleaning a dirty steering wheel

Cell Phones: This is one item many of us on a daily basis for personal and business needs and it’s often forgotten just how many germs these devices carry.

According to a study done by Time Magazine, our cellphone can over 17,000 different strains of bacteria. Much like the steering wheel, smartphones in some cases carry 10 times more germs than a toilet bowl.

One concern of cleaning smart devices is the risk of ruining a phone. However, this month Apple has given the “all-clear” to using some wipes to clean the devices. The recent change comes as the concern of spreading coronavirus heightens. Apple says using Clorox disinfecting wipes (as seen here) and similar products with 70% isopropyl alcohol is safe to “gently” clean iPhones and other Apple devices.

Debit/Credit cards:

It’s probably bad enough that the cash we carry has changed hands at least a dozen times. Researchers at Queen Mary University in London have found that credit cards may be just as contaminated as cash. The findings are that as many as 1 in 10 bank cards had fecal matter on them. Staphylococcal bacteria, which can cause a variety of infections, were also found frequently on credit and debit cards.

In addition to sanitation wipes, according to the Salt Lake County Health Dept, an effective way to clean your payment cards is with hydrogen peroxide (a chemical compound with the formula H20. It’s typically sold in concentrations of about 3 percent, used straight from the bottle or diluting to 0.5% concentration is effective enough to kill germs.

We spoke with Andrea Gamble, environmental health scientist of the Salt Lake County Health Department for further guidelines on sanitation. She says with the surfaces mentioned above and others, a general rule of thumb is to make sure the surface visibly wet for as many as 10 minutes to effectively kill germs. In some cases the contact time is much less. Andrea also says “it’s important for the public to know that once they have thoroughly cleaned or sanitized a surface, it’s best to go back and wash your hands so you avoid recontaminating the surface.

For more guidelines on proper sanitation be sure to check the Environmental Protection Agency’s website.

