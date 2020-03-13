West Valley City officials prepare for spread of coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — West Valley City officials are working with local and state leaders to receive the newest information about the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

As of Thursday March 12, all West Valley City services and facilities will operate without interruption. However, the Footloose performances at Harman Theater will be limited to 100 ticket sales per showing. The Harman Senior Recreation Center is closed until further notice.

The West Valley City Family Fitness Center has cancelled water and land based group fitness classes.

Officials encouraged precautions like hand washing and staying home when sick.

For more information, visit the city’s website and learn the specific precautions Governor Herbert put in place during a Thursday press conference on the spread of coronavirus.

