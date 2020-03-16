West Jordan mayor declares local emergency in response to coronavirus

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Mayor Dirk Burton of West Jordan declared a local emergency today to help the city prepare effectively for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

“The steps we are taking today are out of an abundance of caution,” said Mayor Dirk Burton. “This move is about preparation, not panic. There are currently no known cases of COVID-19 in West Jordan, but we want to be well positioned to respond to any changes to the situation. The City of West Jordan is doing everything we can to protect the members of our community.”

All city-sponsored events are cancelled until further notice, and residents may not use city facilities for third-party gatherings until the end of April. While City Hall is still operating, many employees are working from home.

By declaring a local emergency, West Jordan can acquire supplies and has increased access to county, state and federal funds in response to coronavirus, if they become necessary. Officials will continue to provide clean water, utilities, fire and police services.

Those who need to contact West Jordan City should call in advance. Customer service can be reached at 801-569-5000.

Visit westjordan.utah.gov/coronavirus for more information.

