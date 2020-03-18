Weber State University postpones spring commencement

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Weber State University announced it will postpone 2020 spring commencement as more and more colleges and universities are taking precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Both the University of Utah and Utah State University have announced they are canceling their graduations for spring as well.
