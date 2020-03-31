WATCH: Governor Herbert to hold daily press conference on Utah’s fight against coronavirus

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert shares updates during a COVID-19 pandemic press conference Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Gov. Gary Herbert will update the press daily on how Utah is working to combat coronavirus.

TUESDAY 3/31:

MONDAY 3/30:

Utah Governor Gary Herbert issued two executive orders Monday related to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first allows state and local agencies to hire to recently retired individuals in order to “meet needs for critical government functions.” The second-order allows the Governor’s Office of Economic Development to tap into the fund in order to offer zero-interest loans to small businesses under the Utah Leads Together Small Business Bridge Loan Program.

FRIDAY 3/27:

Governor Herbert issued a statewide directive to “Stay Safe, Stay Home.”

The directive asks all Utahns to work from home whenever possible, engage in appropriate social distancing and follow strict hygiene standards.

