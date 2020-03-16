WATCH: Governor Herbert, Salt Lake Mayor Mendenhall provide instruction for businesses during coronavirus pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Governor Herber, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, and other leaders in the Salt Lake City community will be providing instruction for local businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor and mayor will be discussing the steps the mayor and private sector are taking to address the economic impact of COVID-19 locally and review resources for local businesses during this public health crisis.
As of Sunday, the CDC is recommending keeping gatherings to less than 50 people for the next 2 months.
Last week Mayor Mendenhall and Governor Herbert prohibited mass gatherings of more than 100 people.
