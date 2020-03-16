WATCH: Governor Herbert, Salt Lake Mayor Mendenhall provide instruction for businesses during coronavirus pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Governor Herber, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, and other leaders in the Salt Lake City community will be providing instruction for local businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Related: Mayor Mendenhall declares State of Local Emergency to prepare for potential COVID-19 spread

Watch here at 11 a.m.:

The governor and mayor will be discussing the steps the mayor and private sector are taking to address the economic impact of COVID-19 locally and review resources for local businesses during this public health crisis.

As of Sunday, the CDC is recommending keeping gatherings to less than 50 people for the next 2 months.

Last week Mayor Mendenhall and Governor Herbert prohibited mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

Other coronavirus related stories: