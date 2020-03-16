1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Governor Herbert, Salt Lake Mayor Mendenhall provide instruction for businesses during coronavirus pandemic Watch Midday Live Now

WATCH: Governor Herbert, Salt Lake Mayor Mendenhall provide instruction for businesses during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Updates
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Governor Herber, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, and other leaders in the Salt Lake City community will be providing instruction for local businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Related: Mayor Mendenhall declares State of Local Emergency to prepare for potential COVID-19 spread

Watch here at 11 a.m.:

The governor and mayor will be discussing the steps the mayor and private sector are taking to address the economic impact of COVID-19 locally and review resources for local businesses during this public health crisis.

As of Sunday, the CDC is recommending keeping gatherings to less than 50 people for the next 2 months.

Last week Mayor Mendenhall and Governor Herbert prohibited mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

Other coronavirus related stories:

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss