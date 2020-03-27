1  of  2
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Governor Gary Herbert asked Utahns to “stay safe” and “stay home” Friday.

It’s a directive that he says will slow the spread of coronavirus.

“There is no better place than home to stay safe,” he said. The directive means all individuals should stay home as much as possible.

The press conference begins at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

