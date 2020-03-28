Visit Utah State Parks’ COVID-19 online resource to see how to recreate responsibly during pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — State and federal land managing agencies are working together to help Utahns find outdoor recreational opportunities, restrictions, and changes at state and national parks in light of COVID-19.

Residents can visit coronavirus.utah.gov/recreation , a webpage which provides information regarding responsible recreation practices, closures and links to assist visitors in recreating of Utah’s public lands during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Governor Gary Herbert’s “Stay Safe Stay Home” Directive, which he delivered on Friday, Utahns can only visit state parks that are within the county where they live.

Those visiting Utah’s public lands are expected to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines, as well as those set by the State of Utah. They should separate themselves from others, avoiding congregating at trailheads. Those who are sick should stay home.

Visitors can check the status of specific recreations areas at coronavirus.utah.gov/recreation.

