VASA Fitness to close gyms to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates
Posted: / Updated:
Layton Police see uptick in car burglaries at VASA gym parking lot (5 p.m.)

All VASA fitness locations will close their doors Tuesday afternoon.

VASA’s Chief Executive Officer Rich Nelsen said health and wellness of the community is at the core of everything they do. The closure is to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“We believe we are truly in this fight together and, if everyone does their part, we can help protect our most vulnerable,” Nelsen said.

What is social distancing? Understanding the best tool to fight the coronavirus

The closures begin at noon on March 17th until further notice.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact VASA’s member loyalty team at SUPPORT@VASAFITNESS.COM or 801-426-8644.

You can also easily manage or freeze your membership anytime via the VASA app available for IOS and ANDROID.

There are 29 cases of Utahns with COVID-19.

Other coronavirus related stories:

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss