VASA Fitness to close gyms to mitigate spread of coronavirus

All VASA fitness locations will close their doors Tuesday afternoon.

VASA’s Chief Executive Officer Rich Nelsen said health and wellness of the community is at the core of everything they do. The closure is to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

“We believe we are truly in this fight together and, if everyone does their part, we can help protect our most vulnerable,” Nelsen said.

What is social distancing? Understanding the best tool to fight the coronavirus

The closures begin at noon on March 17th until further notice.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact VASA’s member loyalty team at SUPPORT@VASAFITNESS.COM or 801-426-8644.

You can also easily manage or freeze your membership anytime via the VASA app available for IOS and ANDROID.

There are 29 cases of Utahns with COVID-19.

Other coronavirus related stories: