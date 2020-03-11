Utah State University cancels, postpones campus events amid coronavirus concerns

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah State University announces cancelations amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

University officials said all USU events and events on campus beginning March 12 are canceled or postponed through April 8. All university-related travel beginning March 12, whether domestic or international is also canceled through April 8.

In an email sent by USU President Noelle E. Cockett said, “With COVID-19 establishing a foothold in so many countries and beginning to spread in the United States, we are in an unprecedented public health situation. This situation calls for unprecedented actions.”

The email also stated, “USU’s primary objective is to protect the health and safety of our campus communities throughout the state. With this in mind, the USU COVID-19 Task Force is focused on protecting the university’s core mission of education and research by preventing the spread of COVID-19. This means keeping classes running.”

The president also issued a reminder to all students and faculty to follow best practices to prevent the spread of the disease and stay home if you are sick, even if symptoms are mild.

In addition, faculty have been asked not to require doctor notes for those who need to be excused from class or those returning to class.

University officials said they are considering transitioning to online course delivery if necessary.

“This is a stressful time for our community, and I know you have a lot of questions,” President Cockett said. “Please know that our officials are meeting continually to come up with answers and find solutions to problems you are experiencing and to ensure our campus is ready for what comes next.”

