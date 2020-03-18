Utah State University cancels 2020 commencement ceremony

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Utah State University announced they will be canceling its 133rd commencement ceremony in Logan and all graduation events at its statewide campuses.

The announcement was made in effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

School officials say the university intends to honor its graduates at a later date and will release more details soon.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and their families,” said President Noelle Cockett. “We are disappointed we won’t be celebrating our students’ accomplishments at this time, but we are committed to doing everything possible to protect our community. I look forward to celebrating with my fellow Aggies at a later date. In the meantime, I ask all of us to support each other in the coming days and weeks.”

USU is joining all other institutions in the Utah System of Higher Education in collectively canceling or postponing commencement events this spring. Over the last several days, USU has moved all classes to remote delivery, canceled or postponed public events, and made additional steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.

