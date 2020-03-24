Utah State Parks cancels events through April 15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation has officially canceled all state park events through April 15 in wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The cancellations are effective immediately and will last through April 15. The cancellations also include events hosted by third party vendors that are expected to take place at a state park during that time.

Although events have been cancelled at state parks, all state parks and recreation areas managed by the Division will remain open.

People are encouraged to visit the Utah State Park’s official coronavirus webpage for information on parks that have had facilities impacted such as campgrounds or visitor centers.

Events scheduled after April 15 and in later months have not been canceled but will be evaluated in the coming weeks.

What others are clicking on: