Utah ranks for most aggressive states against coronavirus

State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn and Utah Governor Gary Herbert at a press briefing announcing the details of the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, Friday, March 6, 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Social distancing is a word most of us have become a custom to recently. According to the World Health Organization, the primary way coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads is through close interaction. It’s recommended to stay at least 6 feet away from others. Those who come in contact with droplets exhaled or coughed out by an infected person are at risk of contracting the virus.

A sign hangs in the window at Chipotle Mexican Grill, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Woodmere Village, Ohio. All bars and restaurants in Ohio will be closed until further notice, said Gov. Mike DeWine, who is taking a tough stance on trying to stem the coronavirus saying “if we don’t take these actions now, it’ll be too late.” (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Many states including Utah are adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s directive of furloughing mass gatherings with more than 10 people. This week the Salt Lake County Health Department has advised restaurants to halt dine-in options, in addition, grocery stores and cafeterias are doing away with seating and limiting the opportunity for crowds to congregate. Governor Gary Hebert has announced a “soft closing” of all schools for 2 weeks. These measures are just a few the state has rolled out to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

While the measures may seem a bit extreme for some, it would appear that the Beehive state is taking the concern of coronavirus along with the recommendations from local and national officials very seriously.

A sign is displayed in the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City discouraging people from shaking hands due to the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Benjamin Wood /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Website Wallethub takes a look at the states taking the most aggressive steps to fight the spread of COVID-19. Wallethub says its data ranges from tested cases of COVID-19 per capita and state legislation on the pandemic to the uninsured population and share of the workforce in affected industries.

According to the rankings Utah comes in at number 15 overall for states with the most aggressive measures in limiting virus exposure. Of those hit the hardest by these measures is the local economy, the Beehive state also ranks at number 15 for economic impact during the coronavirus outbreak.

Empty shelves at a local retailer as Utahns buy up supplies in response to the Covid-19 outbreak. (John Perry)

So far, 41 Utahns have tested positive for the virus as of 7:30 p.m. March, 17.

There are also 10 visitors in the state that have tested positive, according to officials.

Salt Lake County holds the majority of confirmed cases with a total of 20 residents with the virus, and two visitors. Summit County has eight residents with the virus and seven visitors.

