Utah prepares for potential coronavirus outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)– The Utah Department of Health will host a press conference Thursday afternoon to explain new developments with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and how the state’s health systems and hospitals are working together to prepare for possible community spread of the illness. There are no positive cases of COVID-19 in Utah.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Tuesday that all public health systems in the United States need to be prepared for community spread of COVID-19.

