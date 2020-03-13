Utah Jazz release ticketing policy following game postponement

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Jazz announced their ticket policy for games at Vivint Smart Home Arena, following the NBA’s recent decision to postpone games in the current season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets already purchased by individuals or rental groups for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled, or their tickets can be refunded upon request, Utah Jazz officials say.

For tickets purchased by groups or as part of mini-plans, half-season and season ticket packages, those tickets purchased will be honored when the games resume. If games are officially cancelled for this season, those tickets will be credited to the next season or refunded upon request.

Refunds may be obtained through your point of purchase.

The expiration date for Jazz Notes will be extended and will not expire until further notice. Fan Experience Packages are not eligible for a refund unless the game is cancelled. Junior Jazz youth program tickets remain valid until games are cancelled.

