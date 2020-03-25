Utah Humane Society takes action in response to coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Humane Society announced Tuesday that they will suspend clinical services in response to the state’s orders to postpone all elective surgeries and procedures at health care facilities, including veterinary clinics.

“We are doing our part to help during this crisis by stopping elective spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations for companion animals from March 25 through April 24,” said Vaughn Maurice, Utah Humane Society executive director. “We understand the critical need for front-line health care workers to have personal protective equipment to ensure their safety and enable them to provide the care and services needed during this pandemic.”

The Utah Humane Society has recently made changes to their operations in light of the coronavirus outbreak:

All adoptions are by appointment only.

Intake is limited to urgent pet surrenders by appointment and emergency cases.

Staff has been temporarily reduced due to the reduced hours of operation and clinic services.

Nonessential programs have been postponed, including humane education, volunteer orientations, and pet training.

Public events have been canceled or postponed.

“Now, more than ever, we need to keep our focus on what is best for the animals,” said Maurice. We’re making tough decisions that we know impact people and pets, and we have a plan to make sure we can keep going and rebuild when things improve. The Utah Humane Society has been around for 60 years and has saved hundreds of thousands of animals, and we will keep working hard to save more for the next 60 years and beyond.”

What others are clicking on: