Utah Department of Agriculture and Food will continue functioning as usual

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reminded residents that their office and field functions will continue as usual.

“We are a service organization with regulatory responsibilities,” says Interim UDAF Commissioner Kelly Pehrson. “Those words have never meant more than they do now. We are committed to helping ensure Utah’s farmers, ranchers and food producers continue to provide safe, healthy food.”

The UDAF will continue all food production, animal health and identification, and plant and insect inspections as usual.

When possible, UDAF employees will telecommute, but the main office and other established work locations will remain open as usual.

“We also encourage everyone to look for and purchase local Utah food when possible from restaurants, food trucks, grocery stores and farmers markets,” Pehrson said. “I hope that this time of uncertainty will allow us to appreciate the tireless efforts of our farmers, ranchers and food producers more than ever.”

The UDAF points out that some of the smallest agriculture and food businesses are at the most financial risk from a possible downturn in business. Many of these small farms and businesses receive most or all of their income from local, direct-to-consumer sales.

