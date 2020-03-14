Utah courts open for only ‘essential’ court cases amid coronavirus outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Chief Justice Mathew Durrant issued orders about court operation during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, court officials emphasized that the courts in the state of Utah are open for business. However, all non-essential court hearings will be delayed until further notice effective immediately.

Courts have taken steps to lessen the spread of the virus by canceling group gatherings and using technology when possible to hold essential hearings.

“To be clear, the courts will continue to operate and provide mission-essential functions such as proceedings involving in-custody defendants and protective orders, to name a few,” said Chief Justice Durrant. “Using technology, we will continue to find ways to serve the public while reducing the number of people who need to physically come to court.”

Courts will be open to accept filings.

For more detailed information about court operations in the state during the pandemic, here is a document specifying what essential and non-essential court cases are in reference to how cases will be handled due to the coronavirus in Utah.

