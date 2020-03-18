Utah County man tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

Utah Food B ank Banner

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Health Department announced that a male adult over the age of 18 has tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday.

Officials said the patient appears to have contracted the virus through community spread. No other details are being released about the patient.

Related: Utah ranks for most aggressive states against coronavirus

Utah County officials said this is the first case of a resident in the county testing positive. So far, 41 residents have tested positive statewide.

Individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with coronavirus are asked to not seek in-person medical care without calling ahead first. Residents exhibiting potential symptoms are asked to call the COVID-19 information line at 1-800-456-7707. 

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss