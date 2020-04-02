Utah Attorney General’s Office to distribute protective gear to law enforcement

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Attorney General’s Office is partnering with a growing list of private companies to collect and distribute masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other materials to rescue and law enforcement agencies who may be running out.

Most of these agencies who will receive the donations are from rural communities, in northern, central and southern Utah.

The Attorney General’s Office has already distributed more than 1,000 masks donated by PC Laptops. Sherwin Williams delivered 2,500 items to be distributed Thursday morning.

Items that are being donated by private companies include masks, gloves, face shields, hand sanitizer and gowns.

“We all realize the need for hospitals to get masks and supplies. And while we all work together to get that done, our first responders are answering emergency calls and keeping our communities safe. We owe it to them to provide some protection in the line of duty,” said Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes.



“It’s wonderful to see fire and police chiefs, sheriffs and EMT leaders rally together so quickly in such crisis conditions,” Attorney General Reyes added. “We are trying to speed up the process of collection and distribution. And the Attorney General’s Office is proud to play a role in coordinating that effort. Again, I want to emphasize our efforts to ensure hospitals and medical personnel get what they need on the front lines of this pandemic while we support our other first responders.”

