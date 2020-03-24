UofU Health to begin clinical drug tests for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah Health Department is among health officials around the world working desperately to find way to slow the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Health officials at the U of U have been approved to start a clinical trial with a drug that may help treat the virus.
In an email to ABC4 News, Julie Kiefer, Associate Director, Science Communications, wrote, “University of Utah Health has been approved to carry out a clinical trial with the experimental drug remdesivir but the trial has not yet begun.”
Doctor Angela Dunn, State Epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health provided insight during a press conference on Monday.
“These studies are important to understand if there are any risks associated with taking the drugs if somebody has COVID-19 and then of course if there are benefits.”
Scientist around the world are testing 69 different drugs against COVID-19. The drugs are not new. They are already FDA-approved for the treatment of other illnesses. Some of the medications are used to treat well-known diseases and are being re-purposed for COVID-19.
“There are a variety of drugs that are being studied right now. Everything from anti-virals that have treated other viral illnesses, such as, malaria, there’s also antibiotics being studied as an antidote to COVID-19.”
