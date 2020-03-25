University of Utah revises visitation policies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah Health is revising their visitation policy, following guidelines from the CDC and Utah Department of Health.

In a press release issued by the University of Utah Health, they stated they are taking aggressive and proactive measures in its hospitals, clinics, and community health centers to better protect patients, visitors, providers, and staff from the potential spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Beginning March 26, 2020 the following Visitor Policy will be in place until further notice at all U of U Health facilities:

• For the protection of our patients and staff, NO ENTRY IS ALLOWED FOR ANY INDIVIDUAL SUSPECTED OF COVID-19 OR HAS RECEIVED A POSITIVE COVID-19 TEST

.• NO VISITORS WILL BE ALLOWED in U of U Health inpatient, outpatient and ancillary facilities (i.e. family, companion, partner, support person, guardian, caregiver) except under the following circumstances:

End of Life Treatment or Care:

• Two visitors only at a time.

• Visitors will have a one-hour time limit, with the exception of 1 partner/support person can remain for the duration of the individual passing.

Child Birth:

• Obstetric patients may have one partner accompany them.

• For the duration of birth admission, well newborns may have both parents present.

One Visitor Will Be Allowed Under the Following Circumstances:

• Patients with disruptive behavior, in which a family member is key to their care.

• Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety/information).• All patients who are minors (under age 18) may have one visitor, parent, or guardian per day (no changing people).

U of U Health said they will regularly review and update our visitor policy as needed, which may include the addition of more restrictive guidelines. We appreciate your patience and understanding.