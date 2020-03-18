University of Utah postpones all commencement events following coronavirus outbreak, earthquake

(ABC4 News) — The University of Utah will postpone all commencement ceremonies that were scheduled for the end of the Spring 2020 semester, according to a letter from the university.

The university will postpone all graduation events, college convocations, and the campus-wide commencement. One campus building and the Campus Store are closed and others faced cosmetic damage from the earthquake that rocked Utah on Wednesday. The letter stated the following:

“…This has been a unique and trying semester for all of us, and this decision was made with the health and well-being of all members of our campus community and their loved ones in mind.”

We are working to determine when and how rescheduled events will take place and will provide more information as soon as possible. We know this news leads to many associated questions, and we will post answers as they become available on @theU. Please send questions to svpaa@utah.edu. We know this is disappointing for everyone, especially for you, our 2020 graduates, and your loved ones. While the ceremony that culminates graduates’ hard work and dedication will be different this year, we want you to know that your accomplishments are no less impressive.

Our campus members are strong, adaptable, and dedicated to each other and to caring for their communities. We take comfort knowing that in these uncertain times, you, our graduates, are leading us into the future. We appreciate your understanding and commitment to join together as a U community and as a nation to support our collective efforts to protect those most vulnerable to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.”

Weber State and Utah State university also cancelled commencement events.

