SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A University of Utah nurse shared the following video of what appears to be healthcare workers, wearing personal protective equipment, doing a choreographed dance on the TikTok app.
Watch the video here:
The video currently has 22 likes and 12 shares.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- University of Utah nurse posts dancing video on TikTok
- RI State Police, National Guard set up checkpoint to stop, log travelers from NY
- 602 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Utah
- Utah Department of Public Safety: Here’s how to protect yourself from phishing scams, false information
- Trump raises idea of quarantines affecting NY, NJ and Conn.