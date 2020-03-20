University of Utah Marriott Library to close for two weeks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the J. Willard Marriott Library and the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library will close for two weeks starting at noon on Friday, March 20th.

School officials say the library has plans to reopen on Saturday, April 4th. The James E. Faust Law Library remains closed.

During this period, staff will not be available to support normal interlibrary loan and course reserve services. Physical documents and other materials that have already been scanned and placed in online course reserve will continue to be available; however, it will not be possible to scan and upload any new materials until after the libraries have reopened, school officials add.

The following was posted on the libraries webpage:

“We will continue to support requests for new electronic materials to be added to course reserve during the closure period, and we will be able to fulfill requests for document delivery electronically during this period as well. If you have questions, please contact mlib-reserve@lists.utah.edu regarding course reserve or Rick Anderson regarding interlibrary loan and document delivery.

Due dates will be extended for checked out materials until further notice.

