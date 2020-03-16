University of Utah Health wear white ribbons to support medial staff

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with University of Utah Health are using white ribbons to show their support for front-line medical staff working to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“White ribbons represent those hard at work protecting patients and reducing transmission,” U of U Health officials say.

The University encourages Utahns to help support the effort of stopping COVID-19 by encouraging medical staff through a simple message of wearing white ribbons.

What others are clicking on: