University of Utah Health wear white ribbons to support medial staff

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with University of Utah Health are using white ribbons to show their support for front-line medical staff working to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“White ribbons represent those hard at work protecting patients and reducing transmission,” U of U Health officials say.
The University encourages Utahns to help support the effort of stopping COVID-19 by encouraging medical staff through a simple message of wearing white ribbons.
