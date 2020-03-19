United States Postal Service hiring in Utah and Idaho

(ABC4 News) — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill 80 positions in Utah and Idaho in light of coronavirus layoffs, according to a release.

The positions have hourly wages ranging from $16.21 to $18.56 and have a variety of shifts, including both indoor and outdoor work.

Those who are interested in applying will need to visit the USPS website for an overview of employment requirements, job descriptions, and hourly pay.

All applicants must be a U.S. citizen or have permanent alien status. For carrier positions, applicants must have a valid driver’s license and two consecutive years of driving experience in the United States.

