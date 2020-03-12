U.S. Women National Team’s Rio Tinto match canceled

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Amidst the growing coronavirus concerns, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has announced that all games scheduled in March and April are now canceled.
The women’s national team was scheduled to play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah on April 10th against Australia.
This news comes moments after Major League Soccer suspended their season for 30 days. The women’s national team already had postponed the #SheBelieves Summit in Chicago on March 14th.
