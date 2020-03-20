‘Tip Your Server’ relief plan for SLC employees impacted by the food and beverage industry

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office relief will soon be on the way for some SLC employees impacted by the food and beverage industry.

With continued uncertainty due to this week’s earthquake and the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, local restaurateur/bar owner Ty Burrell, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the Downtown Alliance announced a relief program which will provide aid for workers in the food and beverage industry. They are calling the program “Tip Your Server.”

The following was stated in the press release:

“The goal of the ‘Tip Your Server’ Program is to provide $2,000 grants to employees of any Salt Lake City restaurant or bar who have been laid off due to the closures initiated as a result of these crises.”

Ty Burrell, an actor and Salt Lake City resident, and his wife, Holly, are part owners of Bar X and Beer Bar in Salt Lake City and have made an initial contribution of $100,000 to the grant program, the release stated.

“We’re hopeful that during this time, when so many restaurant and bar employees are facing uncertainty, that this effort can provide a small bit of relief,” Burrell said. “Salt Lake City is a truly special place and our heart is with you.”

The food and beverage industry in Salt Lake City employs an estimated 15,000 workers, the release stated.

“I know the workers in the restaurant and bar industry are hurting right now and we’re working to help,” said Mayor Mendenhall. “Our hope is that this grant program will help food and beverage industry employees make ends meet while businesses are forced to make these incredibly difficult decisions.”

According to the Mayor’s Office the application process will be made available prior to March 25th, 2020.

Members of the public can make a donation to help affected food and beverage industry workers at the webpage.

