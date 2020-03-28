The Utah Department of Public Safety encourages public to access services online or through mail

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Utah Department of Public Safety is encouraging Utahns to use the department’s online and mail-in services rather than leaving home.

DPS allows customers to complete the following tasks online:

  • Renew Driver license and ID card
  • Access accident reports from the Utah Highway Patrol
  • Renew concealed firearm permit and instructor certification renewal
  • Request driving records
  • Update address with Driver License Division
  • Print Driver License Division handbooks

In addition, many services through DPS’ Bureau of Criminal Identification can be completed through mail. Forms for the following services can be found on DPS’ website:

  • Bail enforcement applications
  • initial Concealed Firearm Permit application
  • initial Concealed Firearm Permit Instructor application
  • Criminal History (Right of Access) request
  • Employment Background Checks
  • Expungement application
  • GRAMA requests
  • Private Investigator License applications

The Driver License Division Call Center is available for questions regarding their services at 801-965-4437 or toll free at 888-353-4224.

Visit https://publicsafety.utah.gov for information on the divisions and services provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Click here for details about online services.

Latest Posts:

