The Trans-Jordan Landfill to close to all except essential haulers on Monday

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — In response to Governor Gary Herbert’s recent “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive, the Trans-Jordan Landfill will close to all except essential haulers beginning Monday, March 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. until further notice, according to a release.

Essential haulers include City operated refuse trucks and commercial haulers with existing accounts that haul waste in a front-loader, side-loader, or roll-off container truck. Essential commercial haulers rely on the Trans-Jordan Landfill to dispose of waste they collect daily, the release said.

All other waste from both the public and commercial companies is suspended at this time. Public Drop-off Recycle Bins, Public Convenience Center, Green Waste and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed.

For additional information, visit transjordan.org.

