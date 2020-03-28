SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — In response to Governor Gary Herbert’s recent “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive, the Trans-Jordan Landfill will close to all except essential haulers beginning Monday, March 30, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. until further notice, according to a release.
Related: What does ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ mean?
Essential haulers include City operated refuse trucks and commercial haulers with existing accounts that haul waste in a front-loader, side-loader, or roll-off container truck. Essential commercial haulers rely on the Trans-Jordan Landfill to dispose of waste they collect daily, the release said.
All other waste from both the public and commercial companies is suspended at this time. Public Drop-off Recycle Bins, Public Convenience Center, Green Waste and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed.
For additional information, visit transjordan.org.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- The Trans-Jordan Landfill to close to all except essential haulers on Monday
- Team from Murray High School takes home first prize in 2020 High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge
- Congressman McAdams discharged from hospital to continue COVID-19 recovery at home
- Streaming freebies to take advantage of while you’re stuck at home
- Nervous about coronavirus exposure, some moms considering home birth