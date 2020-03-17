Southeast Utah Health Department issues Public Health Order for popular tourist counties

(ABC4 News) — The Southeast Utah Health Department issued a Public Health Order on Monday implementing several safety measures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

The order applies to Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties. Grand County is home to popular Utah tourist destinations for both domestic and international travelers, placing it at risk for high transmission of the virus.

While a vacation to rural Utah may be tempting, this isn’t a time to travel. Rural counties are bracing to support their residents and shouldn’t be burdened with other-county residents & increased spread. I urge Salt Lakers to be responsible. Stay put #utpol #slc #FlattenTheCurve https://t.co/aPdKboaBHs — SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) March 17, 2020

As such, the department asked the three counties to work together in taking the following health precautions, which will go into effect at 10:00 p.m. on March 17. Some of these precautions have already been implemented in other areas of the state.

The order prohibited all dine-in food services. Curb-side pickup and drive-through food service is permitted.

It prohibited the operation of cinemas and live performance venues and applied restrictions to overnight lodging facilities in the area.

Additionally, the department issued the temporary closure of all public gathering places such as gyms and other recreational and entertainment facilities.

The order also prohibited public gatherings of over ten people except under certain circumstances.

It included a travel advisory, which discouraged members of Carbon, Emery, and Grand counties from going outside of their communities for non-essential travel. In the order, the deoartment requested that visitors to the area on non-essential business return home.

The order states that it will expire in 30 days unless suspended before that and will be re-evaluated by the health department in 14 days. See the Public Health Order for additional information.

