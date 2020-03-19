The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints limits Distribution retail store hours to curb spread of coronavirus

(ABC4 News) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Distribution retails stores are limiting their hours of operation in adhering to guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Starting March 16, 2020, most Distribution retail stores will have reduced hours in order to support those performing live ordinances in temples. Church service missionaries are being encouraged to stay home until store hours are back to normal.

See the church’s website for a list of Distribution retail stores which are closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also made temporary adjustments to temple attendance, church gatherings, and missionary work to slow the spread of the virus.

