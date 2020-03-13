Live Now
Taylorsville Mayor issued message to community about coronavirus precautions

Coronavirus Updates

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Taylorsville Mayor Kristie S. Overson issued a message to the town on March 12 regarding precautions being taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Following Governor Herbert’s Thursday address regarding coronavirus, Taylorsville will be putting the following recommendations in place for the next two weeks.

  • Mass gatherings will be limited to 100 healthy people, including church gatherings, concerts, and conferences.
  • Those over 60 years of age or who have compromised immune systems should avoid gatherings of more than 20 people.
  • Employers should offer the option for employees to work from home when possible.
  • Care centers will restrict access and monitor employees and visitors in order to protect vulnerable populations.

Beginning Friday, March 13, Taylorsville Senior Center, Taylorsville Library and Taylorsville Recreation Center will be closed until further notice.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also has announced that it will not hold meetings until further notice. That includes the cancellation of Sunday services and midweek activities.

Mayor Overson does not anticipate any interruption of city services. For more information, visit Taylorsville’s website.

