Summit County declares local emergency

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- In preparation for the possibility of the spread of coronavirus, Summit County officials declared a local emergency and issued a public health order Thursday.

The declaration means the state and government will provide necessary resources to protect the community. Tom Fisher, manager for Summit County said the declarations are preparatory, not reactionary.

“While there is no need for the public to panic, we recognize the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and are beginning these emergency processes while the number of Summit County cases is low and before we have community spread,” said Tom Fisher, Summit County Manager.

The county will follow Governor Herbert’s recommendations as recommends all of the following measures:

No mass gatherings over one hundred (100) people should be held.

Those individuals who are age sixty (60) or older, or who are immunocompromised, should not attend mass gatherings of over twenty (20) people.

Access to long-term care facilities should be limited to close family relatives and facility staff.

Where appropriate, employers should encourage their employees to work remotely from home.

Where employees are sick, employers should encourage them to stay at home.

Extra-curricular public and private school activities should be canceled.

Public and private schools should prepare for the possibility of closure.

“We are in complete agreement with the governor’s announcement today regarding mass gatherings and other preventive measures,” said Dr. Rich Bullough, Summit County Health Director. “We will be reviewing conditions at frequent intervals and while we don’t anticipate mandatory closures at this time, we are prepared to act in the best interests of public health in Summit County.”

Earlier this week the Utah Department Health announced a Summit County resident younger than 60 tested positive for the virus.

To view the Declarations in their entirety, visit summitcounty.org/coronavirus

