Summit County declares local emergency and issues public health order for residents

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Summit County have declared a local emergency and issued a public health order.

“While there is no need for the public to panic, we recognize the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and are beginning these emergency processes while the number of Summit County cases is low and before we have community spread,” said Tom Fisher, Summit County Manager. “These declarations are preparatory and not reactionary measures.”

“We are in complete agreement with the governor’s announcement today regarding mass gatherings and other preventive measures,” said Dr. Rich Bullough, Summit County Health Director. “We will be reviewing conditions at frequent intervals and while we don’t anticipate mandatory closures at this time, we are prepared to act in the best interests of public health in Summit County.”

