Steward Health Care offers free drive-thru coronavirus testing in Utah

NUTLEY, NJ – FEBRUARY 28: A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on February 28, 2020 in Nutley, New Jersey. The facility develops novel therapies for some of the worlds most difficult diseases. At least 53 countries have reported cases of infection. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Steward Health Care will open three, drive-through coronavirus testing centers at multiple of its hospital locations.

The free testing will be done at hospitals in Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah counties, according to Steward Health Care representatives.

Patients who which to be tested at one of the three centers must first receive a referral from their doctor otherwise, they will be sent to the emergency department.

Patients referred by their doctors will be able to remain in their car to be swapped and screened for the virus. After the test is complete, results will be sent to the patient’s referring physician for review.

“As Utah and the nation work to combat and contain this crisis, we are ramping up testing through efficient drive-through centers throughout the state,” said Brian Dunn, Market President, Steward Health Care. “Steward Health Care is committed to providing the highest-quality health care for Utah patients in the communities where they live.”

The testing service is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. and testing will be at the following three hospitals:

Davis Hospital & Medical Center 1600 W Antelope Drive, Layton, Utah 84041 screening location (tent) northeast side of campus, behind the hospital.

Jordan Valley Medical Center 3580 West 9000 South, West Jordan, Utah 84088. Screening is on the south side, outpatient pull through the entrance.

Mountain Point Medical Center 3000 N Triumph Blvd, Lehi Utah 84043 screening location (tent) located near the ER entrance.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: