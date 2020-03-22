Southwest Utah Public Health Department confirms second case of coronavirus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD) a second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the five-county district served by the SWUPHD.

Health officials say the individual is an adult in Washington County who is receiving medical care and say they believe this case appears to be travel-related.

Residents of Washington, Iron, Kane, Beaver, and Garfield counties are encouraged to protect themselves and others by staying at home when possible and not gathering in groups over 10 people.

