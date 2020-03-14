South Jordan City declares state of emergency due to coronavirus concerns

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Jordan Mayor Dawn R. Ramsey signed a declaration of emergency due to coronavirus concerns in Utah Friday evening.

In a press release, Mayor Ramsey said that in light of the recent announcement from the Governor, including the closing of schools statewide, the City of South Jordan is taking steps to help stem the spread of coronavirus while continuing to provide essential city services.

“While we have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Jordan, we want to proactively do our part to fight the spread of this virus. In South Jordan, the safety of our residents is paramount and we will do everything we can to help keep them safe,” said Mayor Ramsey. “This declaration helps us do that.”

City officials said all essential city functions will continue, including water, utilities, police, and fire.

The declaration according to Mayor Ramsey will give the city flexibility in operations, allowing South Jordan to continue to provide essential city services and flexibility in staffing. This means more employees will be able to work from home, especially while schools are closed.

Related: Take mental health moments to cope with COVID-19

South Jordan has already closed several facilities for two weeks, including the Gale Center Museum and the South Jordan Community Center. The South Jordan Fitness and Aquatics Center will close at the end of normal business hours, according to city officials.

Below are closures and adaptations of city services to help contain the spread of coronavirus in Utah according to city officials:

Facility Updates

South Jordan Community Center will close immediately and remain closed through March 30. This means that all Community Center programming will be canceled or postponed. Program coordinators are reaching out to program participants regarding these cancellations, as well as those with any upcoming facility rentals that are impacted.

Regarding Senior Programming, Salt Lake County will do bag lunches for seniors who need that service. Seniors can sign up for this service by calling (801) 446-4357. Seniors may then pick up the lunches by driving up to the Community Center between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on weekdays and lunches will be brought to their car by Community Center staff.

Gale Center Museum will close immediately and remain closed through March 30.

South Jordan Fitness & Aquatics Center will be closed through March 31 beginning at the close of business Saturday, March 14th. This means that all programs and classes within the Fitness & Aquatics Center will be canceled or postponed. Recreation coordinators are reaching out to those who have rented the facility and to those who have registered for classes during that time. This includes aquatics (swim lessons), dance, and Kids Camp. No additional facility rentals will be taken at this time.

South Jordan Public Safety Building community rooms will not be scheduled for public use. Scheduled events in those rooms for the next two weeks have been canceled.

Mulligans Golf and Games will remain open until further notice and have implemented procedures to help keep customers safe by increasing cleaning, hand washing and monitoring employees who are working.

Event Updates

Missoula Children’s Theater events, including auditions, will be postponed until a later date.

SoJo Gold Rush on Saturday, March 14, will continue as planned. Race entrants will be able to pick up their shirt, medal and race bag at packet pickup. The medals will be available at that time in case runners choose to run virtually or at another time. The race itself will include hand washing stations, hand sanitizer, bottled water (versus cups) and volunteers wearing gloves.

City Service Updates

The City of South Jordan says it is working through plans to have more employees work from home. They will ensure that essential services will continue as normal, which includes a safe drinkable water supply.

The City will continue to update on any changes to service levels during this time. The Fire Department will not be scheduling any Fire Station tours, nor will we be holding any CPR or First Aid courses.

The Police Department is encouraging residents to report anything that is not an active event or emergency through our online reporting system at www.sjc.utah.gov/police/report-suspicious-activity/ or by telephone.

In addition, city officials say the following in-person Police Department services will be temporarily suspended until further notice: Public Safety Building tours, fingerprinting services, child seat safety checks, courtesy shuttles of any kind, non-essential in-person meetings.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: