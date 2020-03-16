Smith’s Food and Drug hiring workers to help with restocking

This Monday, March 16, 2020 photo shows empty shelves at a grocery store in Willow Grove, Pa., Shoppers have been buying up extra quantities of the products since the outbreak of the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Smith’s Food and Drug announced Monday that they are hiring more employees immediately to deal with the increased food demand in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

With the outbreak, Smith’s is needing more employees to help keep shelves stocked with food and essential items. New employees will also help deep clean the stores to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading.

“We recognize all of our associates are showing up for our customers and communities when they need us most, with open stores and open-hearted hospitality,” says Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager. “To help alleviate the increased workload, we are hiring immediately to make sure we have the food and supplies our customers need in a clean, orderly store environment.”

To apply for a position at Smith’s please visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com or visit a local Smith’s grocery store.

